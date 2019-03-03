Police launch manhunt for gang that robbed businessman gun and ammunition





The police are looking for a gang that raided a private residence in Gigiri area on Saturday and made away with a gun and 120 rounds of ammunition.

The police have also said that the two armed suspects were wearing balaclava when they raided the home of the 75-year-old businessman.

According to police report, the thugs also robbed the businessman assorted jewelry, laptops and CCTV camera decoder and unknown amount of cash.

The gang escaped without injuring anyone during the incident.

Police suspect the gang had prior information on the presence of the weapon and jewelry in the house.