Man who’s been masquerading as Matiang’i’s kin arrested, charged in court

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to the Serious Crimes Unit have arrested a 42-year-old man who has been masquerading as a relative of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The man, identified as Evans Koroso Ratemo, was arrested at Dagoreti corner.

According to the police, the suspect has so far defrauded unsuspecting members of the public more than Sh600,000 with a false promise to secure government jobs for them.

According to the police, the suspect goes around promising young men that he was in a position to employ them into the prison department.

“He was arrested for the offence of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 313 of the penal code,” the DCI said in a statement.

Mr Ratemo, according to those who recorded statements, claims that he operates within Kisii and Nairobi counties.

The victims said that his phone number was registered on True Caller as Evans Matiang’i which made them believe in him.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Wednesday.