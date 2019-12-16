Man who was shot eight times during Kasarani shop robbery appeals for help

A man who was shot by thugs who were robbing a shop in Kasarani, Nairobi is now appealing for help to offset his hospital bills.

Richard Muema has been at Kenyatta National Hospital for more than five weeks recovering from his injuries.

The shooting incident was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media.

Muema, who was shot eight times, underwent complex medical procedures, including surgery and admission to the ICU.

Muema sustained serious injuries on his chest, stomach, arms, legs and back.

The father of twin boys is out of danger and has been transferred from the ICU to the orthopedic ward.

HOSPITAL BILLS

He is now recuperating in the hospital’s general ward and hopes to go home soon.

According to family members who spoke to Nairobi News Muema’s hospital bill has so far surpassed Sh 1 million and he has not been told when he will be discharged.

Doctors at Kenyatta Hospital are still monitoring the gun shot wounds inflicted on him before they can discharge him and so the bill is expected to raise.

The family is now appealing to well-wishers to help them cover the raising bill.

Contributions can be sent to M-Pesa paybill number 891300, account number 36441.