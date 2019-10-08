Man who was arrested with 100 rounds of ammunition pleads not guilty

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday with 100 rounds of ammunition at Kisima trading center in Samburu was arraigned before a Maralal court on Monday.

Lelekupa Toloris pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Richard Koech, Toloris also denied being in illegal possession of a military jungle bag that he used to carry the ammunition.

He will appear in court on October 14, 2019 for a pre-bail mention.

Before then, the court ordered, that the accused be detained for seven days at Maralal Prison.

According to Samburu county Police Commander, Samson Ogelo, Toloris was arrested on Sunday at around 6pm by officers on patrol following a tip off from members of the public.

According to Kenyan law, possession of ammunition without a certificate makes one liable to a jail term of not less than seven years.