Man who tried to sneak baby out of KNH starts work at Sonko’s City Hall

Boniface Murage when he joined county officials working under the Nairobi City beautification progamme on Wednesday February 20, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Boniface Murage, the man who was arraigned for attempting to sneak his child out of Kenyatta National Hospital without paying, has already started his work at Nairobi County government.

Murage on Wednesday joined a team of county officials working in the ongoing Nairobi City beautification progamme.

This comes after Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday offered the man a job with the county after his plight was shared in the media leading to well-wishers coming in to help him clear the Sh56, 937 bill.

The City Hall boss said the 22-year-old man will be employed by the county government.

“This is to notify you (Boniface Murage) that you have been offered a job at Nairobi’s Environment Department,” Sonko said in a letter while in New York, USA where he is attending a UN conference.

On Monday, Murage was charged at a Milimani Court for placing his daughter in a travelling bag then attempting to sneak her out of KNH due to his inability to pay the hospital bill.

He was arrested at the lift lobby of the hospital by two Lavington Security guards after resorting to this drastic action in a bid to take his one and half-year-old daughter home.

The child was admitted on January 26 and discharged on February 11.

Murage was released on Tuesday on condition that he does not commit any offence in the next three months.