Man who stole from Zambian ambassador’s residence arraigned





Police are holding a security guard who allegedly broke into Zambian ambassador’s official residence he was assigned guard duties in Lavington, Nairobi and stole household items.

Libasia Mbache of Lavington Security Services is detained at Kileleshwa police station. He was arrested at his hideout in Kibera.

Detective constable Kevin Kisasati of the directorate of criminal investigations Kilimani offices obtained orders to detain Mbache for five days pending investigations.

The embassy’s employee visited the residence where the former ambassador lived and found the house broken into and several items missing, and reported the same to the police.

In an affidavit filed at Kibera law courts, Kisasati said Mbache, who had been assigned to guard the premises, stole the items and disappeared to an unknown location.

Kisasati said the DCI has interrogated several people and recorded statements of witnesses.

He was applying for court orders to hold Mbache for three days to gather more information and recover the missing items as well as arrest his accomplices who are at large.

The detective said he needs the time to take Mbache’s fingerprints to the National Registration Bureau for identification and the DCI headquarters to determine his criminal records.

The suspect’s call data records will also be used to identify his accomplices.

Chief magistrate Joyce Gandani granted the orders.