Man who stabbed ex-lover, himself to remain at Mathari hospital for a month

A man who allegedly stabbed ex-lover several times on the chest before stabbing self on the stomach is unfit to take plea.

Geofrey Ooga was to appear before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga to answer to charges of attempted murder and attempted suicide medical tests recommended he be taken to Mathari Hospital first.

A medical report presented before Nyaga indicates that Ooga needs to be placed at the hospital for a month.

Ooga was supposed to answer two charges of attempted murder and attempted suicide.

The suspect had gone to his ex-lover Rachel Nyaboke’s house in Vietnam area within Mukuru kwa Njenga at around 8pm while armed with a knife, then allegedly stabbed her several times on chest inflicting her serious injuries.

He is said to have stabbed himself thereafter in the stomach in what the DCI believes was an attempt to end his life.

“Before he continued injuring himself on the stomach, he was restrained by members of the public who responded to a distress call made by the complainant,” Towett said.

The suspect has been in police custody since February 13 when detective Richard Towett of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Embakasi offices obtained custodial orders to detain him for two weeks pending investigations.

The two were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital in Kayole and the mater reported at Mukuru kwa Njenga police post the same day.

Towett added that a suicide note suspected to have been written by Ooga was recovered at the scene.

The matter will be mentioned on April, 1.