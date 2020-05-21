Man who sodomised 12-year-old boy for three nights charged with defilement

A middle-aged man has been charged at the Makadara Law Courts with defiling a 12-year-old boy at a stall in Dandora after he ran away from home.

Martin* allegedly sodomised the minor for three nights between May 6, 2020 and May 8, 2020.

INDECENT ACT

The accused is reported to have given the minor Sh 10 after each night.

He is facing an additional charge of committing an indecent act with the minor during the same period.

The accused found the youngster sleeping in an abandoned stall and threatened to kill him if he raised alarm or informed anyone thereafter.

The minor ran away after the third day of the ordeal and returned home.

Martin sent other street boys to look for the minor.

ARRESTED

But the street boys met the minor’s mother whom they informed that the man who has been sleeping with her son is looking for him.

They also told her that the man ha paid them to find the minor and return him to the stall.

They then led the victim’s mother and neighbours to the stall where the accuse was cornered and frogmarched to police station.

He denied all charges before Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo who freed on a Sh 500,000 bond.

Hearing of the case has been set for July 29, 2020.

*Editor’s note: Name of the accused has been withheld to protect the minor’s identity