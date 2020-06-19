Man who roughed up friend over debt charged with assault

A casual labourer was charged with assault and causing bodily harms after he allegedly beat up a friend over a Sh9,000 debt.

Shadrack Juma was accused of beating up Jeremiah Kimathi in Masai village in Industrial Area, Nairobi on June 9.

The complainant was allegedly assaulted by Juma and his three friends who stopped him on the way demanding money.

Kimathi paid Juma a part of the debt but Juma insisted he must clear the full debt before descending on him with kicks and blows.

The complainant was rescued by members of the public who restrained his attackers.

Juma denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail. Hearing of the case starts on August 11.