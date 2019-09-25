Man who murdered mistress to evade child support jailed for 25 years

A former banker in Trans Nzoia County who killed girlfriend whom he had sired a child with in 2012 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by the high court in Kitale after he was found guilty.

The court heard that Samson Kamau Njoroge murdered Alice Wangui Kamau and dumped her body in a borehole in his compound on the night of may 9 and 10, 2012 at Naisambu area to evade her demands for child upkeep.

On the fateful day, Kamau had attended a court case where the deceased wanted him to be compelled to take care of a son born in 2008 as a result of their secret relationship.

The deceased went missing on that night upon which she sent distress calls to her family indicating that she had been kidnapped and was being raped repeatedly prompting a search by police.

“She sent me a text on my phone saying she had been kidnapped and was being raped by the kidnapper who had tied her,” the deceased’s aunt Eunice Wairimu told the court during hearings.

Kamau’s maid Veronica Njeri told the court that his employer did not spend the night at home on the fateful day only to arrive early in the morning upon which he sent her to the shop.

“When I came back I found him washing clothes which he never did in my two-year stay at the homestead. He later washed his car and left for work without his vehicle as was his norm,” said Ms Njeri.

HUSBAND ON PHONE

She added that police officers later came to the homestead in search of his employer, a matter she referred to the wife who instead told her to directly inform her husband on phone of the development.

“His wife and I later became curious when we realized the borehole at the compound had a new padlock. He was later arrested on the night only to come back with police in the morning where the body was retrieved from the borehole,” said Ms Njeri.

In his defence, Kamau denied involvement in the murder saying the reason he did not spend a night at his home on the night was because he was very drunk and could not drive.

“I went home in the morning and decided to was my clothes since they were very muddy. My maid informed me that police officers were looking for me when I left for work,” said Kamau.

In his judgement Justice Hillary Chemitei said circumstantial evidence tabled before court had linked Kamau to the heinous act since the deceased’s body was retrieved in his compound’s borehole.

“The police report indicated that the accused’s (sic) vehicle had blood stains. Who could gain courage to dump the body in his compound’s borehole without being noticed?” posed the judge.