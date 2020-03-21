Man who defiled step-daughter, 14, on Valentine’s day detained for 2 weeks

A middle-aged man who defiled his 14-year-old step-daughter on Valentine’s day will remain in police custody until April 3 after a Makadara court allowed his detention at Kasarani police station.

The suspect is said to have defiled the minor on February 14 in Marurui area in Kasarani sub-county, Nairobi. He is also alleged to have had defiled her once prior to Valentine’s day night.

He will be held at Kasarani police station after Makadara law court denied him bond.

In an affidavit filed before senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru, police constable Maureen Wanzila said she needed 14 days to detain the suspect pending investigations.

Wanzila said that she is yet to fill a p3 form and record witness statements.

“The suspect, in this case, was arrested on March 17, we do require more time to detain the suspect as we complete the investigations,” she said.

The suspect had asked the court to free him on bond but the prosecution objected and said that he might interfere with investigations because the complainant is well known to him.

The matter will be mentioned on April, 3.