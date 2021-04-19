Man who confessed to murdering estranged girlfriend detained for 14 days – VIDEO





Evans Karani, the man who allegedly confessed to murdering his 25-year-old girlfriend Catherine Nyokabi will spend 14 days behind bars to allow police to conclude their probe.

The 38-year-old appeared before Thika law courts magistrate Oscar Wanyaga virtually from Juja Police Station on Monday morning.

Karani, who had allegedly confessed to murdering his estranged girlfriend on Wednesday last week, asked the magistrate to speed up his sentencing.

His case will be mentioned on May 3.

The murder suspect who is a sand broker in Ndarugo told investigators he had dated the deceased, a mother of one, for at least four years, but she was allegedly unfaithful to him.

He then reportedly plotted to kill Nyokabi and asked her to meet him at Ndarugo in Juja, Kiambu county last week on Wednesday evening.

Nyokabi is said to have obliged and walked unknowingly into a death trap.

Her body was later found by residents concealed in the mud near the suspect Nissan Wingroad car, registration number KCE 920V, which he abandoned after it got stuck in the mud.