Man who confessed to kidnapping, robbing and murdering priest to be detained longer

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has obtained orders from court to detain a man who has allegedly confessed abducting, robbing and killing Father Michael Kyengo Maingi, of Embu parish.

Michael Muthini Mutunga will be detained at Kilimani police station for 10 days until an investigation into the murder are concluded.

Corporal Julio Mutembei of DCI’s Special Crimes Prevention Unit obtained the orders before principal magistrate Helen Okwany.

Mutembei told the court that Mutunga had confessed to abducting and robbing the deceased cleric of his vehicle registration KCQ 665S and other valuables jointly with others not before court then killed him and dumping his body.

The suspect was arrested while in possession of the car on October 15, 2019 after the priest was reported missing eight days earlier.

Mutunga had actively communicated with Father Maingi before and up to when the cleric’s phone went off on October 12.

The sleuth said the suspect volunteered to take the detectives to the place where they had dumped Fr Maingi’s body at Mashamba, a seasonal river between Makima trading centre and Mathare market in Mbeere sub county.

Maingi’s body is currently preserved at a morgue awaiting autopsy.

The suspect had also reportedly volunteered to give information that could help the SCPU arrest his accomplices, as contained in a sworn affidavit filed in court.

The detective said the suspect will also assist in recovering more items stolen from the deceased priest.

The suspect returns to court on November 6, 2019.