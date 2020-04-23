Man who abducted and made 17-year-old girl his ‘wife’ charged with defilement

A man denied charges of defiling a 17-year-old girl he had duped into marriage for three months.

Michael Okwaro was arraigned before the Makadra Law Courts where he was accused of defiling the girl during his stay with her between January 16, 20202 and March 23, 2020 in Ruai.

Okwaro lured the girl out of her father’s home and went to live with her. She was a form three student at a school where her father works as a watchman.

The suspect was charged with abduction with intent to defile.

He allegedly invited the girl for a one night stand and hid her until Nyumba Kumi officials informed children’s officers that he was cohabiting with a person suspected to be a minor.

The minor was rescued and taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole where she was confirmed to be 16 weeks pregnant.

The girl was living with her father after her parents separated and shared their eight children equally.

She told police she feared returning back home after spending night with the suspect and continued living with him.

Okwaro denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed him on a Sh 300,000 bond. Hearing of the case will start on July 28, 2020.