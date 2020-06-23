Man tells court why he drove into State House in high speed

A man who allegedly forced his way into the State House Nairobi to secure an appointment with the President last Friday will be examined to establish his mental status.

Luqman Ali Mahmmoud, who allegedly drove past Gate D at the State House to seek an audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta was charged before the Milimani law courts senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

Mr Mahmmoud, who admitted two charges of creating disturbance and entering a protected area, told the magistrate, “I wanted to speak to President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to worship Allah.”

The magistrate told the accused that although he has admitted entering state house, he finds the “the plea of guilty unequivocal and changes it to plea of not guilty.”

It is then the magistrate called for a psychiatrist report on the accused to establish his mental status before proceeding with the case.

Explaining the circumstances of the case, a state prosecutor said the accused was stopped by three security officers Police Constable Duncan Orero, Police Constable Winston Abwawo and Corporal Alex Sirongo manning Gate D of the State House but he drove past them at breakneck speed.

“The Presidential guards were forced to puncture the tyres of the Volkswagen Polo he was driving by shooting at them when he sped past them,” the magistrate heard.

The registration number of the vehicle was KCP 048 Y blue in colour.

The magistrate was informed by the prosecutor that the accused will be escorted to Mathari Hospital by Thursday to be examined then a report filed in court on Friday (June 26).

Mr Cheruiyot directed the accused to be remanded until Friday when he will be produced in court for further directions.

Mahmmoud is charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by forcing entry through statehouse gate “D” on June 19, 2020, using a vehicle KCP 048Y, a Volkswagen Polo, blue in colour.

The second charge read that he entered a protected area illegally and refused to stop and be searched by police officers manning Gate D of the State House situated a Milimani area Nairobi.