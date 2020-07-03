Man strips naked over removal of wife as Nairobi ODM MCA

There was drama outside Nairobi County Assembly when a man stripped naked to his innerwear after he got wind that his wife’s rival was to be sworn in as MCA. The man, identified as Job Oduor, caused a scene outside the assembly entrance protesting after a tip-off that Perpetua Mponjiwa was set to be sworn in to take the position of his wife, Eve Malenya’s position as ODM nominated MCA. “You cannot remove my wife from her position. I want my wife back in her position,” the man shouted as he tried to access the assembly. The dramatic scene led to a small traffic snarl-up as motorists stopped to watch the free-for-all movie. Successful court case It took the intervention of Mathare North MCA Jared Okode alias Defao to plead with Mr Oduor to put on his clothes. Ms Malenya was de-registered from the IEBC nomination list last year following a successful court case by Ms Mponjiwa. Consequently, the assembly stopped paying salary to Ms Malenya as well as stopping her medical cover. But she protested her degazettement seeking court orders to stop the swearing-in of Ms Mponjiwa.

She argued that she was the right person for nomination as MCA under the gender top-up category seeking for the court to suspend the April 5, 2019 Gazette notice on Ms Mponjiwa swearing-in, arguing it is illegal. Ms Malenya added that Ms Mponjiwa ran as an independent candidate in the 2017 General Election and therefore was ineligible to be nominated or elected under the ODM party list. Also disputing the ruling, the electoral agency and the ODM party filed for a review of the ruling by Justice Nzioki last year July. As a result, Ms Mponjiwa has never taken the oath of office as nominated MCA or received any salary as a ward representative.