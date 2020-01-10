Man sentenced to 2 years for impregnating girl, 17

A 34-year-old man has been jailed for two years and three months for engaging in sexual act with a 17- year old girl and supplying pills to the minor to procure an abortion.

Safari Kazungu Jefwa was charged that on diverse dates between August and September 2018 at Katendewa village in Ganze Sub County, he engaged in sexual act with the girl making her pregnant.

He was further accused of supplying the girl with five pills of drugs which she took unknowingly causing the termination of a three-month pregnancy.

The court was told that the accused would lure the complainant to his house on several occasions and had offered to take her to his home in Tezo but the girl declined after consultation with her father.

In his defence, the accused who had denied both charges, said that he would pay Sh300 every time he slept with the girl and asked the court to forgive him.

But Kilifi Resident Magistrate Sifuna Daniel Sitati said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubts that the accused had been in sexual relationship with the minor and jailed him for two years. Jefwa was handed further three months for unlawfully supplying pills for abortion.