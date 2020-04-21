Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Man saved hangman’s noose after victim withdraws case

By Joseph Ndunda April 21st, 2020 1 min read

A man charged with robbery got a reprieve after the man he had robbed withdrew charges against him.

Simon Chege had been accused of robbing Moses Mwangi of his mobile phone valued at Sh7,000, Sh4,800 and ID card on March 16 in Mathare, while armed with a metal bar.

Related Stories

Chege was accused of violently robbing Mwangi jointly with others at large who were also armed with metal bars.

The suspects used actual violence on Mwangi. The maximum sentence for armed robbery is a death sentence.

Mwangi withdrew the case before charges were read out on Chege who has been in custody since his arrest two days after the robbery.

Moses Mwangi takes oath before withdrawing the case against Simon Chege. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA.

The complainant told Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji that he had forgiven Chege and wanted to terminate the case.

He confirmed he had not been threatened and was not expecting payment from the suspect.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Man accused of conning Pakistani Sh14m in fake gold deal