Man saved hangman’s noose after victim withdraws case

A man charged with robbery got a reprieve after the man he had robbed withdrew charges against him.

Simon Chege had been accused of robbing Moses Mwangi of his mobile phone valued at Sh7,000, Sh4,800 and ID card on March 16 in Mathare, while armed with a metal bar.

Chege was accused of violently robbing Mwangi jointly with others at large who were also armed with metal bars.

The suspects used actual violence on Mwangi. The maximum sentence for armed robbery is a death sentence.

Mwangi withdrew the case before charges were read out on Chege who has been in custody since his arrest two days after the robbery.

The complainant told Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji that he had forgiven Chege and wanted to terminate the case.

He confirmed he had not been threatened and was not expecting payment from the suspect.