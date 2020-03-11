Man pleads guilty to killing brother after finding him having sex with their mother

A man who is accused of killing his brother at Kegati village in Kisii county after he found him having sex with their mother will spend two weeks in police custody pending further investigations.

When he appeared before the Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Makila on Wednesday, Brian Omuko, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges but said he did not intend to kill his brother.

“I am saddened that I killed my brother whom I loved dearly but what he did was shocking. I am ready to be jailed for what I did,” he told the court.

The court ordered that a mental assessment be done for the suspect and his mother before he is arraigned again. A postmortem will also be conducted on the deceased’s body.

“Having keenly looked at this matter, an order is hereby given that the suspect be detained for two weeks as investigations go on,” the magistrate ruled.

His mother is also in custody as police sought to protect her after angry residents threatened to attack her.

He was seized by area chief Alexander Nyakenywa and members of community policing on Tuesday and spent the night in custody. Omuko had gone into hiding after the incident.

The accused allegedly hacked his brother Bernard Bogongo, 35, to death after he found him having sex with their mother on Sunday before he went into hiding.

On Monday, the county’s police commander Jebel Ngere said they had been informed by members of the public about the incident.

“It is alleged that the deceased was caught having sex with his biological mother aged 55. However, locals should not take law into their own hands and instead, they should report culprits to relevant authorities” said the police boss.