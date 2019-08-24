Man loses wife to pastor who presided over his wedding

A businessman from Juja Farm, Kiambu County is distraught after his wife of 26 years with whom he has five children ran way with a local pastor who oversaw their wedding.

John Kanyua could not come to terms as to why someone who supported them during their young days and even signed their marriage certificate could take away the only person he treasures and their five children.

He thinks he was blindfolded not to spot the said bishop’s admiration of his wife, Leah Wambui all those years, as the signs were clear for all.

It all began when they started attending the bishop’s Joy Springs Church in Juja Farm, and slowly out of admiration of their work, he fronted Leah to become an assistant pastor at the Church.

The pastor’s wife is also livid. “I strongly objected the appointment, but he was determined to have his way. I confronted Leah and threatened her not to play games with my husband. She looked innocent, and I gave in,” said Agnes Wangivi, the pastor’s wife of 34 years and mother of three.

Slowly, their friendship blossomed and he could invite her for family dinners though in the absence of her husband.

“This is when I started questioning their friendship. I confronted Kanyua to keep his wife away from my husband, but he seemed blindfolded. My husband developed cold feet on his family and ran away to Leah in 2015,” she added.

ENTIRE DAY LOCKED

Kanyua says that it got out of hand as the Bishop would visit his house in the morning and would spend the entire day locked with his wife inside the house until he sought interventions from the local administration and members of the clergy.

“This fueled the issue further as the pastor later ran away with my wife and children and rented a house in a nearby market where they live,” he said.

Leah’s parents have since contacted Kanyua to accept repayment of the dowry he paid to them, to pave way for the new wedding of their daughter, an offer he refused.

The pastor has also told his children that he was preparing to marry another wife and that he had separated with their mother.

Despite the predicaments, Kanyua still pays school fees for his children and from his kiosk, sends foodstuffs to their children where they live with the pastor.

“This is unacceptable and I wouldn’t sit back and watch someone take my family. If the government does not intervene, I will choose my ways. It has taken me a lot to grow the family all those years. I will not allow the wedding to continue. I can also seek legal redress. Let her stop soiling her name and ask for forgiveness, then I will take her back,” said Kanyua.

To Wangivi, she could not understand why her husband got tired of her, despite the challenges they went through to build their lives in their younger years.

“We have gone through a lot when we started the church to grow it. To have all the property we have, we went through a lot, and then someone wants to throw it away by marrying a stranger. I can’t allow this,” said Wangivi

The bishop and Leah were not available to comment.