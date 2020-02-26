Man linked to city robberies rearrested 18 months after being released on bail

A man who police say is behind muggings in Nairobi has been rearrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 18 months after he was freed on bail.

In 2018, police described Godfrey Sangare Ambani as the leader of a gang that was linked to muggings and violent robberies within Nairobi’s city center.

Back then, the police said that Ambani had been arrested after being captured on CCTV robbing a man shortly after he had stepped out of a bank.

His two accomplices – John Mikia Kamau and Duncan Ndegwa Githinga – are still at large.

ROBBERY

On Wednesday police said the suspect was arrested by a team of DCI detectives and police officers based at Kamukunji.

“The officers laid their trap within Milimani Law courts where they arrested Godfrey Sangare Ambani who was later positively identified by several victims in an identification parade,” the police said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday and charged with robbery with violence.