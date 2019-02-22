Nairobi Man kills his wife then takes his own life





A man on Friday morning killed his wife and then committed suicide at Jonsaga in Huruma estate, Nairobi.

Neighbours said the couple had a disagreement which led to a fight before the man stabbed his wife several times.

After inflicting the fatal stab wounds on his wife, the man then hanged himself.

According to neighbours, the couple had lived in a happy and peaceful union for seven years.

Police have already launched investigations into the incident.