Man kills his lover, stashes the body into gunny bag and dumps it by the roadside

Police in Kitengela have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man accused of strangling his girlfriend and later dumping the body by the roadside.

The suspect is said to have wrapped his girlfriend’s body in a bed sheet, put it in a polythene bag, which he, thereafter, stashed into a gunny bag.

He then hired a boda boda operator to help him dump the body in a bush, but the body ended up being dumped by the roadside.

DISAGREEMENT

Police suspect the incident happened on Friday night and the suspect hired a boda boda operator at 5am on Saturday to dump it in the bush in Kyangombe area.

When the boda boda rider he had hailed arrived, the two started arguing just a few meters from the deceased’s house. The rider then became suspicious of the passenger’s luggage, leading to a disagreement between the two.

It was at that point that the suspect jumped off the motorbike and fled, leaving his girlfriend’s body on the passenger’s seat.

EMPTY HOUSE

The deceased, and her boyfriend are said to have lived in the neighbourhood for only two weeks.

When police visited the house of the deceased and his boyfriend, they found it empty.

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Kinyua Mugambi said investigations into the woman’s murder have begun.

The body was taken to the City Mortuary for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.