Man kills his pregnant wife and son, attempts suicide

A 47-year-old man is reported to have killed his wife and son at Mwiyogo village in Tigithi ward, in Laikipia County.

According to police reports, Mr James Ndung’u allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife Ms Jane Njoki and his three-year-old son in what is said to have been occasioned by domestic wrangles.

Confirming the incident, Laikipia county police boss Maxwel Nyaema said Mr Ndung’u later allegedly attempted to commit suicide by drinking a pesticide.

Mr Nyaema affirmed that the incident was reported by the area Assistant Chief on Thursday.

The bodies were removed to the facility’s mortuary by police officers from the nearby Pabu Police Post.

“The deceased had a deep cut on the forehead and a slit on the neck. We have started investigations on the incident and we will open an inquiry to gather more information,” Mr Nyaema said.

The county commander said the suspect is alleged to have used a sharp object to attack the two.

Mr Simon Ndirangu, area resident, told Nation on phone that Ms Njoki was expecting to deliver a child next month but was allegedly brutality murdered by her husband on Thursday at around 2am.

Mr Ndirangu said irate residents wanted to attack the suspect but they found him laying on bed beside the two bodies.

“Locals were angered and wanted to descend on him but they found him in a critical condition. He was vomiting and was rushed to Lamuria health center,” Mr Ndirangu said.

He said the incident was discovered by the suspect’s mother and a neighbour