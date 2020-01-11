Man jailed for 8 years for assaulting younger brother over Sh100 debt

A man has been sentenced to an eight-year jail term by a Kericho court for allegedly assaulting his younger brother occasioning him grievous bodily harm.

While appearing before a Kericho Court Thursday, Nelson Cheruiyot Rono was accused of assaulting Samwel Kipkemboi Rono at their Kenegut home in Kericho County over a Sh100 debt he owed him on December 10, last year.

In mitigation, the accused told the court that he attacked his younger brother while under the influence of alcohol.

The court, however, failed to pardon him on account that the heinous act had caused Kipkemboi serious harm by impairing his speech as well as causing a paralysis on the left side of his body.

Delivering judgment, Chief Magistrate Samuel Mokua said that the accused was found guilty of committing the heinous act intentionally, thus he deserved to serve the eight-year jail term.