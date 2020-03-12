Man jailed for 15 years for defiling girl, 15

A 21- year-old man has been sentenced to a 15- year imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a 15- year-old girl.

Charles Chengo Jefwa was convicted by Kaloleni senior resident magistrate Leah N. Wasige after spending one year in remand prison at Shimo-la Tewa prison.

He was charged that on March 6, 2019, at Migwaleni village in Mwanamwinga location, Kaloleni Sub County, he forcefully defiled the standard 7 girl at their home.

The mother of the complainant narrated to the court that on the fateful day, her daughter was studying in the house when the accused went in and committed the offence.

She immediately informed the village elder who reported the matter to the chief who in turn called the police and the accused was arrested in the same night and taken to Kizurini police station where he was locked up.

Sentencing the accused, the magistrate said witnesses, the police and hospital reports had proved beyond doubt that the accused committed the offence and that severe punishment was desirable to serve as a warning to others.

In the same court, another man was jailed for three years for assaulting and causing grievous harm to his neighbour.

Garama Kakuro Tsapi is alleged to have fought and bitten the ear of Kalume Konde on February 20, 2020, at Migwaleni village in Kaloleni Sub County.