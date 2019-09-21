Man in trouble for withdrawing M-Pesa cash sent to him by mistake

A man who received money through M-Pesa by mistake and allegedly withdrew part of it has been charged with theft at the Makadara Law Courts.

Stanley Irungu was accused that on June 22 at Umoja in Nairobi, he stole Sh39,000 wrongly sent to his phone. The money belonged to Millicent Atieno, a businesswoman.

According to police, Atieno, who operates an M-Pesa shop in Umoja was given some money by a customer to deposit in his number, but she wrongly sent to Irungu a total of Sh60, 000.

Irungu, who was also her customer, allegedly withdrew Sh39,000 from the Sh60,000.

She phoned Safaricom to reverse the Sh21, 000 that was remaining in Irungu’s M-Pesa account.

Later, she tried ringing Irungu but his phone went unanswered prompting her to report the matter to the police.

Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji released him on Sh20,000 bail after the accused admitted that he withdrew the money but was willing to refund.

The case will be mentioned on October 1, 2019.