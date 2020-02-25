Man in custody over the killing of another man in a fight at his house

Police are holding a youthful man who allegedly killing another man in during a fight at his house.

Wycliffe Mongak Ongeri is detained at Ruai Police Station where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the death of Vincent Okeri Obare which occurred on Saturday.

On the said day, Obare knocked on Ongeri’s rental house in Upper Chokaa, in Njiru, Nairobi and where the suspect opened for the deceased.

A fight thereafter ensued between the two, resulting in Obare’s death.

“The resident (Ongeri) is alleged to have brutally assaulted the deceased occasioning him injuries on the head. After the incident, Obare was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” Abudho said.

The body was moved to KNH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Detective constable Ibrae Abudho, who is investigating the case, sought to hold Ongeri for 14 days.

Abudho said he has not recorded witness statements, have the suspect mentally assessed, and samples collected taken to government chemist for analysis and subsequent forwarding of the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions.

The case will be mentioned after the detention period for termination or extension of the same.