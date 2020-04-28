Man in custody for allegedly raping 72-year-old granny

Police in Nairobi are holding a youthful man who is suspected to have raped a 72-year-old grandmother in Ruai.

Samuel Mutahi Kanyi was arrested by members of public on Friday and handed over to the police after allegedly committing the heinous act at around 5pm.

Corporal Rose Muiruri attached to Ruai Police Station on Monday obtained orders at the Makadara Law Courts to hold Kanyi for a period of seven days to conduct investigations.

Muiruri said a P3 form for the victim has not been filled and she is yet to visit the scene of crime.

The officer said she needs more time to record witnesses’ statements, and go to the government chemist for medical examination of the victim and the suspect.

Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Jalangó allowed Muiruri to hold the suspect until May 4, 2020.