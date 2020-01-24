Man in court over theft of calendars from Easy Coach

A man has been released on a Sh10,000 cash bail after he was charged with stealing three bales of calendars from Easy Coach bus company in Nairobi.

Peter Chege, according to the charge sheet, stole the calendars between December 10 and 11 of last year and the was matter reported at the Railways police station.

On January 7, 2020 he was arrested and has been in police custody ever since.

He was on Friday before Milimani law court charged with stealing contrary to Section 268 (1) as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a cash bail.

Six witnesses had testified against him at the Milimani Law Courts.

The three bales of calendars have a value of Sh 18,000.