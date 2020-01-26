Man in court for threatening to kill his former wife’s husband

A man is facing charges of threatening to kill his former wife’s husband by either shooting or hacking him with a panga.

Joseph Kamande Mburu allegedly made the threats to Wilson Wang’ang’a on January 22, 2020 at Githurai in Kasarani, Nairobi.

On the material day, he allegedly stormed Wang’ang’a’s house demanding custody of his children.

During the incident, he reportedly hurled insults at the complainant, before issuing the threats.

Mburu and his ex-wife Margaret Njeri divorced five years ago and went their separate ways but the accused later learnt that she had married another man.

The suspect is said to have had made several trips to Wang’ang’a’s house without his former wife’s consent before he finally found the complainant home.

The accused denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and was freed on a cash bail of Sh 100, 000.

Hearing of the case starts on May 18, 2020.