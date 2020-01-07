Man in court for telling woman she wore no underwear

A man was on Tuesday arraigned for insulting a female trader at the Maasai Market in Nairobi.

While appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe, David Kigoma Onguyi was accused of referring to one the trader as a dirty woman with no underwear.

Court heard that Mr Onguyi, a casual labourer at the said market, also told her that if she wore an underwear, then it was definitely torn. He also shouted and threatened to beat her up.

According to the prosecution, the incident happened on January 5. Its genesis, however, can be traced to December 19 when the accused took a customer to the woman’s stand.

Together with the customer, Mr Onguyi took items worth Sh500 while promising to pay for them later that day.

But he failed to keep his promise and instead, the court heard, rudely insulted the trader in front of her colleagues.

He was charged with creating disturbance but he denied the offence and was freed on a Sh20,000 bond or Sh10,000 cash bail.

The case will come up in court on January 21 for a mention.