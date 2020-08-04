Man in court for stealing Sh430,000 from motorist whom he trailed from bank

Kelvin Njumba Imbai when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man is accused of stealing Sh430,000 from a businessman who had just withdrawn the cash from a bank along Mombasa road has been detained for a week.

Kelvin Njumba Imbai will be held by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Area head offices.

The suspect was arrested after CCTV footage captured him breaking into and stealing from Grandson Mogire Nyambane’s car after trailing him from Equity Bank’s Mombasa Road branch on Sunday at around midday.

Nyambane had parked his car outside Naivas Supermarket in South C where he met his wife before they proceeded for shopping.

He had left the money inside the car. His wife later returned to the car and found the window broken.

THEFT

After reviewing CCTV, Imbai was seen trailing Nyambane and parking his car beside the complainant’s car. Afterwards, Imbai and an accomplice broke into the car and stole the money.

“The CCTV shows the respondent breaking into the complainant’s car and stealing a brown envelope with the cash in it,” detective Sergeant Samuel Macharia of Nairobi area DCI offices said in an affidavit filed at the Kibera Law Courts.

Macharia said he is looking into Imbai’s phone to find out who he was in communication with prior to the incident.

The detective sought and was granted court orders to hold the suspect for seven days to conclude his investigations.