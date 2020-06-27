Man in court for stealing luggage which he lost while drinking

A 44–year-old porter who allegedly stole a trolley with luggage and lost the luggage while drinking in a pub in Muthurwa was charged at Makadara law courts with theft.

Paul Wamathina Wamathare was accused of stealing 80kgs of ndengu (green grams) and 40kgs of beans, all valued at Sh16,800 from Joyce Kwamboka Orina on May 16.

Wamathare admitted the charges and explained that he had left the luggage outside a pub as he stepped in “kutoa lock (quenching thirst)” only to find it missing from the trolley.

But chief magistrate Heston Nyaga enquired on whether the names –Wamathina and Wamathare- were his official names and why and how he got them.

Orina had sent her brother to deliver the cereals to her client in town.

He stopped in the OTC area to answer a call of nature and left the trolley outside, where Wamathare allegedly took it and disappeared.

He was later traced and arrested near Ngara post office but with only the trolley. The luggage was not recovered.

Wamathare was released on a cash bail of Sh5,000. Hearing of the case starts on September 9.