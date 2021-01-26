Man in court for stabbing wife during fight over child custody





A 27-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his ex-wife two times during a row over custody of their three-year-old child after separation was charged with causing her grievous bodily harm.

Boniface Kongo is accused of stabbing Faith Shitangale on the neck and left ear at her employer’s house in Kilimani, Nairobi on January 18.

Kongo had traveled from Naivasha where he works and visited his former wife at her employer’s house to see his child.

But she told him that she had taken the child to live with her sister in Nakuru because her employer would not allow her to bring the child with her.

He then travelled to Nakuru to see the child after talking to her but on arrival, he was told the child was in Kakamenga, his wife’s rural home.

He later returned to Nairobi to realise he was being taken round in circles and an argument ensued during which he is said to have attacked the complainant with a kitchen knife.

Kongo denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts and was released on a Sh200,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh60,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 8.