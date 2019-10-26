Man in court for obtaining 107kg of meat by false pretense

A businessman who went underground after allegedly duping a Burma market butcher to give him 107kg of meat promising to pay via M-Pesa was Friday charged with obtaining goods by false pretense.

Peterson Maina Kinyua was accused of receiving the meat worth Sh27, 820 from Moses Gichuri Waithera on October 12, falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay for it.

Kinyua is said to have persuaded Gichuri to give him the meat, which he claimed he was to pay through M-Pesa but disappeared thereafter.

The suspect was spotted in the market on October 22 but allegedly vanished after he saw the complainant.

Gichuri reported the matter to Shauri Moyo police station and Kinyua was arrested on October 23 at the market.

Kinyua denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh 30, 000. Hearing of the case starts on March 3, 2020.