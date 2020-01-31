Man in court for knocking out love rival’s teeth during fight for woman

A jilted casual labourer who knocked out a vegetable vendor’s teeth after he found him “seducing” a woman he was eyeing is facing charges of causing grievous harm.

Jackson Gichu was on Thursday charged before a Makadara court with causing serious injuries to Calvin Mukhwana at a bar in Donholm, Nairobi on November 30 last year.

Gichu’s accomplice with whom they jointly assaulted Mukhwana is on the run.

Mukhwana had gone to the bar to unwind while taking drinks where he found a lone woman and decided to sit next to her.

CHELSEA FANS

The woman was watching Liverpool vs Chelsea match and Mukhwana suggested they watch a different game since there were no Chelsea fans in the pub at the time.

A conversation continued between the two before Gichu walked in, grabbed Mukhwana and started assaulting him before the suspect joined him.

Gichu is said to have punched Mukhwana and removed one of his upper teeth before other patrons intervened and rescued the complainant.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara law courts senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a Sh 200, 000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be heard from May 25.