Man in court for defilement, claims 15-year-old girl duped him she was 18

A 25-year-old man on Thursday denied charges of defiling a 15-year-old girl who lied to him that she was 18 before he married her.

Tryphoinber Simiyu was charged with defiling the minor in their rented house in Lungalunga slums, Nairobi between June 1 when he married her and November 10 when she was rescued.

Simiyu met the minor in January and requested her to accompany him to a café but she turned down his request because she had been sent, and in the company of her younger brother.

They later met and scheduled a meeting where Simiyu expressed his love for her and she readily agreed to be his lover. The two started a relationship.

Simiyu later invited the girl to his house and when he asked her age, she allegedly lied she was 18 and in Form 3.

He tried to her advise her to go back and finish school first before resuming marriage but she refused claiming she feared losing him to another woman. They continued living together as husband and wife.

Neigbours reported to the village chairperson that they suspected Simiyu’s wife was a minor.

The chairperson reported to police and Simiyu was arrested. He denied charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji. He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

The case will be heard from March 16 next year.