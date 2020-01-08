Man in court for damaging family house in marriage row with his parents

A 36-year-old man charged before the Makadara Law Courts with destroying windows at his parents’ home in Ruai, Nairobi accused the parents of persecuting him for marrying a single mother.

Joseph Kanyi was charged with willfully and unlawfully breaking nine window panes and a bucket all valued at Sh 12,000 belonging to his mother Esther Njeri Ngoro on January 1.

But Kanyi told Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga that his parents have been frustrating his marriage plans. He also accused them of using police to mistreat him.

Kanyi said he was arrested for creating disturbance and was shocked to be charged with causing malicious damage and all is meant to make him abandon his wife.

He said his parents sent away the woman he was planning to marry. Kanyi is said to have returned home at 2am on New Year’s eve while drunk and started shouting at his parents threatening to set them ablaze inside their house.

The suspect allegedly threatened to kill his mother after she came out and asked him why he was shouting.

Kanyi is alleged to have hurled a soda bottle at her mother but she ducked and ran back into the house.

She later sought help from neighbors who subdued the suspect detained him until police officers arrived.

Nyaga summoned Kayole Police Station commander chief inspector Stephen Ekirapa to respond to Kanyi’s allegations of unconstitutional detention on Wednesday (January 8, 2020).