Man in court for breaking windows at sister’s house

A 27-year-old casual labourer was on Monday charged with malicious damage after allegedly breaking windows and smashing a Sh43,000 TV set at his sister’s house in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

In addition, Faiz Rahami Ahmed was charged at Makadara law courts with creating disturbance after threatening his sister Ruweyda Abdalla with a metal rod after visiting on December 26 while drunk.

Ahmed is said to have picked a metal bar and threatened to kill Ruweyda as she pleaded with him to spare her life. The suspect later ran berserk and broke five window panes worth more than Sh46,000.

Ruweyda’s neghbours were unable to restrain Ahmed until police on patrol were informed. They arrested him.

In court, Ahmed denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Jackline Kibosia and claimed the matter was a family issue that can be resolved out of court.

He accused police of locking him up for five days.

The suspect said he was arrested on Thursday last week and was not taken to court the next day as required.

Kibosia summoned the officer investigating the matter to appear in court on January 13 and respond to Ahmed’s claims of being detained beyond the constitutional limit.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh 40, 000. Hearing of the case starts on April 30 next year.