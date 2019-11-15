Man in court for assaulting wife after she caught him in bed with another woman

A 28-year-old man was on Friday charged with assaulting and threw out his wife after she caught him on their matrimonial bed with another woman.

Dominic Komen alias Victor Korir was accused of occasioning actual bodily harm on 33-year-old Penina Muthoni Maina on November 12, in their rented house in Murandi area, Embakasi Sub County in Nairobi. She sustained injuries on the hand and neck during the incident.

Penina had returned home from JKIA where she is a taxi driver and unexpectedly found the door to her house locked from inside.

She was not expecting her husband home as he was supposed to be on night shift therefore she peeped over the window and saw him with a woman on their bed.

Komen declined to open the door for Penina who demanded to be allowed in to collect her belongings particularly her clothes, but he instead started throwing them out one by one.

He stormed out of the house after she insisted on getting in to pack her items, and started assaulting her. The woman never left the house.

The suspect is said to have slapped Penina on the face several times, strangulated her before attempting to throw her over the staircase. Neighbours restrained him.

Komen was arrested after Peninah sought treatment and reported to police.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20, 000. The case will be heard from March 17 next year.