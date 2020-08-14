Man in court for assaulting niece





A man who allegedly beat up his niece after she intervened to stop him from assaulting his mother on Thursday denied assault charges and accused his mother of failing to take him to a psychiatric hospital.

Gerald Mukiri Njoroge was accused of beating up his niece Rose Muthoni on August 9 in Uthiru, Nairobi and injuring her.

Muthoni had intervened after she found Njoroge allegedly beating up his mother while demanding money from her.

She stepped in to rescue her grandmother when the suspect injured her with a stone.

Njoroge is said to have started hurling stones into his mother’s house after she locked herself in with Muthoni to hide from him.

He later took off after he learnt police had been informed.

In court, Njoroge claimed his mother had neglected him and refused to take him to a hospital.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on August 31.