Man in court for assaulting landlord following dispute over tenancy agreement

A middle-aged man who was Friday charged before a Makadara law court with assaulting his landlord in Ruaraka, Nairobi, accused police of partisanship.

Achela Salmin Otieno was accused of assaulting and injuring David Njane Wangari on October 8 but claimed he reported assault by Wangari, but was arrested and charged instead.

Otieno allegedly assaulted Wangari for cutting him off electricity. He is said to have accosted Wangari while inspecting the electricity meter before hitting her on the face with a glass bottle.

But he denied the charges before principal magistrate Merisa Opondo and claimed that Wangari made false claims to police and is using them to evict him without following the due process.

Through lawyer Chalres Midenga, Otieno claimed he had a dispute with Wangari who wants to ensure he vacates premises and the complainant assaulted him.

He said police refused to investigate and take action against Wangari for assaulting him after he reported the matter at Ruaraka police station.

The suspect also claims Wangari terminated the tenancy agreement unprocedurally. He claims Wangari locked him out of the premises compound on October 24 forcing him to park 500 metres away and sleep in his car.

Otieno was released on a cash bail of Sh10, 000. Hearing of the case starts on March 10, 2020.