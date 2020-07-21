Man charged after his Facebook friend gets robbed inside his house

Felix Omondi and Margaret Ndung'u who are facing charges of robbery with violence at the Makadara Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who has been charged with robbery with violence after a Facebook friend he invited over to his place was robbed inside his rented house in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Felix Gordon Omondi is charged alongside his friend Margaret Njeri Ndung’u with violently robbing Charles Macharia Mbuthia of Sh162,000 on July 17, 2020.

VIOLENTLY ROBBED

The alleged robbery is said to have happened inside Omondi’s house in Hunters area.

Omondi is said to have telephoned two other men who accosted Mbuthia and demanded money from Mbuthia before allegedly robbing him of ATM cards.

They then forced him to disclose his bank account and M-Pesa pin numbers and transferred cash to themselves via mobile banking transfer services.

The duo are also charged with trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substance Act of 1994.

WEED BISCUITS

The court heard that the accused persons were jointly found with six sachets and 10 weed biscuits all with a street value of Sh2,600.

The two were also charged with smoking Shisha in contravention of the Public Health Act and Shisha ban imposed by the Ministry of Health two years ago.

They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts.

They were freed on a Sh300,000 bond each without the alternative of cash bail. Hearing of the case starts on October 13, 2020.