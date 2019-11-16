Join our WhatsApp Channel
Man in court after cops caught him right-handed mugging pedestrian in city

By Joseph Ndunda November 16th, 2019 1 min read

A man allegedly caught right-handed by police officers while robbing a pedestrian along Landhies Road was Friday charged with armed robbery before Makadara law courts.

Anthony Mugabi Kayoki was charged with violently robbing Charles Kamau of a mobile phone worth Sh16,000 on November 12 while armed with a knife.

Kayoki allegedly twisted Kamau’s arm while threatening him with a knife during the 9pm incident.

Officers from Kamukunji police station pursued Kayoki into Muthurwa market where they recovered the phone and the weapon.

The suspect denied charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of similar amount. The case will be heard from March 17 next year.

