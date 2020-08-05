Man held after breaking into high commissioner’s residence

The suspect Brian Mbache Libasi was pounced on by DCI detectives from his hideout at Mwembeni area in Kibra.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly broke into a High Commissioner’s residence and made away with valuable household items.

According to the police statement, the incident happened on June 23, at the unnamed High Commissioner’s residence in Kileleshwa.

The DCI did not reveal the name of the High Commissioner or the country they represent.

“The sleuths have been pursuing the culprit, a former security guard who was on duty on a fateful day at the High Commissioner’s residence in Kileleshwa,’’ a tweet by DCI read in part.

During the arrest, the detectives recovered two carpets, a gas cooker, an LG fridge, shoes, bedsheets, curtains, a coffee table, a TV stand, a laptop.

The recovered items are at Kileleshwa police station and will be used as exhibits.