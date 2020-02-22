Man handed 8-month jail term for bestiality

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to serve eight months in prison by a Kapenguria court for engaging in an unnatural act with a cow.

The accused, John Pkemei reportedly committed the offence on October 19, 2019 at Kaibos location in West Pokot Sub County.

The court heard that the accused had on the material day attended a football tournament at Talau area while in a drunken state and while taking a walk as he awaited the match, he came across cows grazing in an adjacent field and proceeded to defile one.

Sammy Kemei testified in court that he saw the accused performing the act and alerted other football spectators who responded immediately and beat up the accused and almost lynched him since he had committed the crime several times.

Went quietly

“I personally saw the accused and I went quietly to the field where I informed some of my friends who immediately ran to the venue and found him in the act. The people were tired of his weird habit as he had been found severally doing the same and wanted to kill him, but police officers showed up in time to save him,” said Kemei.

The police came to his rescue and took him to Kapenguria police station while they awaited a report from the veterinary office before proceeding with the case.

In his ruling, Kapenguria Resident Magistrate Godfrey Okwengu said though the accused in mitigation pleaded to be pardoned, he, however, noted the investigation had proved him guilty and the offence was serious and the law had to take its course.

“The court has heard both sides and there is proof that the accused is guilty of the offence and should serve eight months in jail,” said the magistrate.