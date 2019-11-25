Man goes on the run after stabbing teenage girl to death

Police officers in Migori county are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed and killed a 17- year-old girl at Rapogi Trading Centre on Saturday night.

The girl, a class seven pupil at Rairi Primary School, was stabbed several times on the chest and neck and left for dead by her assailant who immediately fled.

Confirming the incident Uriri Sub County Police boss Peter Njoroge police are looking for the suspect.

He said the matter was reported by a security guard who was on the night shift at a local pub at the trading centre.

According to the police report, the guard saw a man chasing the teenager before stabbing her on Saturday night around 11pm.