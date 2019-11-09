Man gets Sh10k bail for assaulting client over Sh30

A porter who is accused of assaulting a woman following a dispute over Sh30 was Friday arraigned before Makadara law courts.

Stanley Saka Kitanga was accused of assaulting Petronila Wanza King’ola at St Theresa’s area in Starehe sub county on August 16.

The two differed over Sh30 after Kitanga demanded Sh180 for carrying a sack of potatoes, for which Petronila insisted on paying Sh150.

Members of public intervened, rescued Petronila and detained Kitanga until police arrived at the scene.

The suspect denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000. Hearing of the case starts on February 19, next year.