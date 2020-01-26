Man facing jail term after pleading guilty to stealing phone inside banking hall

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing another man’s mobile phone inside a banking hall and subsequently using it.

Dalmas Otieno pleaded guilty to charges of stealing Timothy Muniu Mburu’s phone worth Sh 30,000 at Cooperative Bank Donholm branch on December 21, 2019.

He was arrested after taking a photo of his job card which landed into the phone owner’s email.

He admitted the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Merissa Opondo of Makadara Law Courts.

Mburu had forgotten his phone at a counter in the bank and only realised much later after he had reached the city center.

Otieno, who picked then phone and went away, started using it for taking pictures of himself, unaware that the photos were landing in Mburu’s email.

The photo that gave him away was that of his certificate of appointment with a logistics firm along Mombasa road which gave all his particulars including his full name and ID number.

Police proceeded to the company’s offices and arrested him and recovered the phone.

Otieno has been remanded in prison until January 28, 2020 when a social inquiry report will be presented in court.